Growth slows again for Robinhood; stock falls after earnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Growth keeps slowing for Robinhood Markets, the upstart company that upended the brokerage industry, and its stock keeps falling. The company whose easy-to-use trading app helped bring a new generation of investors to the market said Thursday that its revenue rose 14% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, less than half its growth rate in the summer months. The company also warned that revenue in the current first quarter could decline sharply compared to the year-ago quarter. Its shares, which dropped 6.4% in regular trading hours, fell 9.5% after the market closed to $10.51.