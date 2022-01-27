Fiery Georgia crash that killed 6 women leads to lawsuits

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Family members of women in a sober living group home who were killed and injured in a fiery van crash last year are suing a car company and the group home. They say the 2002 Dodge Ram was prone to tipping over and was not properly maintained. Police said the van went out of control, rolled onto its side and slid across two lanes of a Georgia interstate, bursting into flames and killing six women inside. Ten other occupants survived. Many of the victims were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof. The organization referred calls Thursday to an Atlanta attorney who didn’t immediately return phone messages.