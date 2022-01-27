Deutsche Bank sees biggest annual profit in a decade

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank reaped its best annual profit in 10 years and said it had put most of its wrenching, years-long restructuring behind it. The bank underlined its progress by announcing a dividend for 2021 and a 300 million-euro share buyback to return money to shareholders. Germany’s largest bank said in a statement Thursday that it made 2.5 billion euros last year, four times the year before. CEO Christian Sewing in July 2019 announced a sweeping restructuring plan that involved shedding thousands of jobs in an attempt to end years of uneven profits and large losses from run-ins with regulatory authorities.