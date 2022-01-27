Australia’s Woodside Petroleum pulls out of Myanmar projects

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Australia’s Woodside Petroleum says it is withdrawing from projects in strife-torn Myanmar, following a similar decision by Total and Chevron. Woodside put all its Myanmar activities under review after the military took over power a year ago, deposing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The company said it has already relinquished some of its exploration permits in Myanmar and is preparing to end other operations there. The announcement follows similar moves by Total of France and Chevron. Woodside’s CEO, Meg O’Neill, said in a statement that continuing work in Myanmar was “no longer a viable option.”