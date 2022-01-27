Skip to Content
6 cancer patients sue utility over Fukushima radiation

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Six people who were children living in Fukushima at the time of the 2011 nuclear disaster and have since developed thyroid cancer filed a lawsuit Thursday demanding a utility pay compensation for their illnesses, which they say were triggered by massive radiation spewed from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The plaintiffs, now aged 17-27 and living in and outside of Fukushima, demand the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings pay a total of 616 million yen ($5.4 million) in compensation. The Fukushima plant suffered a triple meltdown following a 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Despite decontamination efforts, some areas are still off limits due to radiation effects.

