Rights group says Lebanese staffer targeted with NSO spyware

BEIRUT (AP) — Human Rights Watch says one of its senior staff members was targeted last year with spyware designed by the Israeli hacker-for hire company NSO Group. The New York-based rights group said Wednesday that the software was used against the director of its Beirut office who also oversees its crisis response in several countries. NSO Group has been mired in controversy following revelations its spyware was used to target journalists, activists and even U.S. diplomats. The company does not disclose its clients but says its products are designed to be used against criminals.