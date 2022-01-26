Lawyer: Avenatti said he’d represent porn star for a dollar

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A California lawyer says Michael Avenatti jumped at the chance to represent porn star Stormy Daniels in 2018, saying he’d do it for a dollar. The testimony Wednesday by attorney Sean Macias was expected to set the stage for Daniels to take the witness stand on Thursday at Avenatti’s criminal trial. Prosecutors in Manhattan federal court say Avenatti cheated her of nearly $300,000 she was owed from a book deal. He denies it, saying it was always understood that he would share in the proceeds of some of Daniels’ projects, including the writing of her autobiography.