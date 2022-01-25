Snowstorm strands thousands in Istanbul, Athens

By MEHMET GUZEL and ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescue crews in Istanbul and Athens have scrambled to clear roads that came to a standstill after a massive cold front and snow storms hit much of Turkey and Greece. The weather has left countless people and vehicles in both cities stranded overnight in freezing conditions. Roads in and around Istanbul were clogged after snow reached 80 centimeters (31 inches) high in some areas. Stranded motorists either spent the night in cars, abandoned their vehicles to walk home or crowded subways and other public transportation. Rescue crews in Athens were still trying to free around 200-300 drivers trapped on a major highway connecting the Greek capital with the city’s international airport.