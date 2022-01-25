Neil Young reportedly fights Spotify over Rogan and COVID

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s Neil Young versus Joe Rogan for the allegiance of Spotify. Or is it? The veteran rocker fired off a public missive to his management on Monday demanding that they remove his music from the popular streaming service in protest over Rogan’s popular podcast spreading misinformation about COVID-19. But by Tuesday afternoon, his letter had been removed from his website, ‘Heart of Gold’ and other hits were still streaming and neither Young nor Spotify were talking about it. At issue was ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ last month hosting a doctor who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation.