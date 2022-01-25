Buffett’s Berkshire plans in-person shareholders meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company plans to hold its annual shareholders meeting that used to routinely attract more than 40,000 people in person this spring for the first time since the pandemic began. The meeting will be held at a downtown Omaha arena on April 30. For the past two years, the meeting was held online only. In years past, throngs of people would fill the arena every year to listen to Buffett and other Berkshire officials spend hours answering any and all questions. Many of Berkshire’s more than 90 companies also set up booths to sell some of the products in a crowded exhibit hall adjoining the arena.