Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food union

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An employee-led effort to unionize a franchise of Tudor’s Biscuit World in West Virginia has failed. A National Labor Relations Board official who counted the votes on a live Zoom call Tuesday said workers had voted 7-5 to reject the union. Immediately after the call, union organizers announced that they had filed unfair labor practice charges against the company. United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 alleges that Tudor’s Biscuit World fired employees of the Elkview franchise and used union-busting techniques to discourage others from voting in favor of a collective bargaining unit. The company did not immediately respond to the charges.