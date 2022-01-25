American Express Q4 profits jump 20% on card spending

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

Credit card company American Express said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter earnings rose 20% from a year earlier, as eager consumers spent record levels of money during the holiday season on the company’s namesake cards. AmEx posted a profit of $1.72 billion, or $2.18 a share, up from a profit of $1.44 billion, or $1.76 a share, a year earlier. The results were far better than what analysts’ were looking for, who on average expected a profit of $1.86 a share.