Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey’s Istanbul

By ELENA BECATOROS and NICHOLAS PAPHITIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A severe snowstorm has disrupted air and road traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey’s largest city of Istanbul. It also has blanketed several Aegean islands and much of Turkey with snow. The Greek government declared a holiday for Tuesday in the greater Athens area, central Greece and the islands, to keep people from leaving home. Key branches of the civil service, as well as food stores, gas stations and pharmacies will stay open. Authorities appealed to people to stay at home. The snowstorm snarled traffic and disrupted flights Monday in both Athens and Istanbul, a metropolis of 16 million people. Snowfall is expected to continue Tuesday.