Lawmaker’s claim of anti-Muslim bias is new blow to UK govt

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith. Former Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani says that a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she was demoted in 2020. Johnson’s office said Monday that the prime minister had asked government officials “to establish the facts about what happened.” Ghani’s allegation is the latest wrongdoing claim shaking Johnson’s grip on power. In another blow, an anti-fraud minister resigned Monday, accusing the government of failing to stop fraudsters abusing coronavirus business loans.