Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:22 pm

Biden revives ‘clean energy’ program with $1B loan guarantee

KEYT

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has issued its first clean energy loan guarantee, reviving an Obama-era program that disbursed billions of dollars in guarantees to help launch the country’s first utility-scale wind and solar farms a decade ago but has largely gone dormant in recent years. The Energy Department said it would guarantee up to $1 billion in loans to help a Nebraska company scale up production of “clean” hydrogen to convert natural gas into commercial products that enhance tires and produce ammonia-based fertilizer. Lincoln-based Monolith Inc. says it can create both products while vastly shrinking greenhouse gas emissions. With $40 billion in loan authority, the Energy Department says it expects to make more loan commitments in 2022.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content