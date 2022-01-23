Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — It was a fashion history-making moment in Paris for Kenzo as it unveiled the debut for its first Japanese designer since house-founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo, 51, is only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment represents a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity. The show venue of Galerie Vivienne testified to the historic importance of the debut collection, teasing out parallels between the Nigo and Takada. They are both Japanese, both studied at the same Tokyo fashion college decades apart and both are considered fashion code breakers. Takada held his first show at the same location in 1970.