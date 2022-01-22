Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people

HELSINKI (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in European capitals to protest vaccine passports and other requirements their governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations took place in Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm on Saturday. In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm and assembled in a main square. Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner. Police closely monitor the group, which has been associated with violent behavior at demonstrations. No major incidents or clashes were reported by late afternoon.