Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meatloaf recipe email

NEW YORK (AP) — Weber picked the wrong day to suggest grilling meatloaf. The Illinois-based outdoor grill company apologized on Friday for sending a recipe-of-the-week email earlier that day featuring instructions on how to prepare “BBQ Meat Loaf.” The email coincided with news of the death of Marvin Lee Aday, best known as rock superstar Meat Loaf. Not long after sending out its recipe, Weber followed up, apologizing to recipients. It explained it was not aware of Aday’s death when it sent out its meatloaf recipe and offered condolences to Aday’s family.