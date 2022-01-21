Giuliani associate being sentenced in campaign donation case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman who helped Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information against Joe Biden in Ukraine faces sentencing in an unrelated campaign finance case. Igor Fruman is scheduled to learn his fate Friday in Manhattan federal court. Fruman pleaded guilty in September to a single charge. He admitted facilitating illegal foreign campaign contributions. Federal prosecutors say he should spend from three to four years in prison for his crime. Defense lawyers say he should face no incarceration because he has otherwise led a law-abiding life.