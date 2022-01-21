Airbus revokes Qatar Airways A321 jet order amid dispute

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus says it has terminated a multibillion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle A321neo jet. The termination of the contract comes as the planemaker and its major Gulf customer, Qatar Airways, are embroiled in a legal dispute in London over the grounding of the larger Airbus A350 aircraft by the Gulf-based airline. Qatar’s national carrier is suing Airbus due to surface degradation of the A350, saying it had no choice but to ground 21 of the jets. The termination of the Airbus contract for its 321neos comes after Qatar Airways refused to take any more A350s until the problem was fixed.