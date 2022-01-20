Skip to Content
AP National Business
London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

By The Associated Press

An American Airlines flight to London has turned around and returned to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask. That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively. 

The Associated Press

