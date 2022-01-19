Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:31 am

Bank of America profits rise 28%, wage expenses up too

KEYT

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America says its profits rose 28% last quarter from a year earlier, but the bank faced the same wage inflation as its Wall Street counterparts. The bank said Wednesday that it earned a profit of $7.01 billion, or 82 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. That’s up from a profit of $5.47 billion, or 59 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the bank to post a profit of 77 cents a share. Profits rose in BofA’s large consumer division as customers spent more on their credit and debit cards. 

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content