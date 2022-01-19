Army Corps to spend $732M on Mississippi River lock upgrade

By MICHAEL PHILLIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps will spend $732 million to expand a congested lock and dam in Missouri. Federal officials said adding a second lock in Winfield, Missouri, will reduce travel time for barges and allow for two-way traffic. Funding for the lock’s construction was part of a broader Biden administration announcement Wednesday to provide the Army Corps with $14 billon for infrastructure and environmental restoration projects. In addition to the lock, the Army Corps will spend $97.1 million to construct a fish passage at another Mississippi River lock and dam.