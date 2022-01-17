UK’s Johnson, and his foes, await key ‘partygate’ report

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his career and he has one constant refrain: Wait for Sue Gray. Gray is a senior civil servant who may hold Johnson’s political future in her hands. She is investigating allegations that the prime minister and his staff attended lockdown-flouting parties on government property. Johnson last week made a contrite and carefully-worded apology in Parliament. But he urged everyone to wait for Gray’s verdict. The report is expected by the end of the month. But Alex Thomas of the Institute for Government said those expecting the report “either clear the prime minister or damn him” would likely be disappointed.