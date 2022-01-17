Bloomberg funds city programs to build new urban solutions

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Bloomberg Philanthropies is supporting the innovative solutions of 15 cities to try to get others to use them as blueprints to battle the world’s urban problems. The winners of this year’s Global Mayors Challenge were announced Tuesday. They span 13 nations and will make their solutions available to cities worldwide to replicate. They will each receive $1 million and technical support from the philanthropic organization of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to help develop and expand their programs. They range from creating new farm models in the Philippines to addressing the opioid crisis in New Jersey through a public-private partnership that quickly delivers medication to reverse opioid overdoses.