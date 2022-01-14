Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is raising prices for customers in the U.S. and Canada. The boost comes less than a year and a half since its last price increase, as competition from other streaming services increases. The Los Gatos, California, company said Friday that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. Price increases are becoming more of a regular feature at Netflix, which is facing saturation in the U.S. market. It got an influx of global subscribers during the pandemic, but is investing in video games as it looks beyond movies and TV for growth.