Fire at Kuwait refinery kills 2 and critically injures 5

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire that erupted during maintenance work at a major oil refinery in Kuwait has killed two workers and critically injured five others. The Kuwait National Petroleum Company says the blaze broke out on Friday at a gas liquefaction unit that had been out of service for maintenance work. The company says two Asian contract workers died on site. It’s the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in as little as three months. The refinery was built to handle 25,000 barrels of oil a day to supply Kuwait’s domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel.