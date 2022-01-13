EU rejects merger of SKorean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has rejected the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo. Officials said Thursday that a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the merged company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger would have led to “fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.” European customers account for almost half the orders in the $45 billion market. Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings called the decision disappointing and said it will pursue possible measures, including an appeal.