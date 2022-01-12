US to lease nearly 500K acres for wind power development

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The federal government will lease an area larger than half the size of Rhode Island off New Jersey’s and New York’s coasts for wind power development. That’s according to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who made the announcement Wednesday. It’s the first offshore lease in the Biden administration. According to the Interior Department, the auction of nearly 500,000 acres is planned for next month and covers parcels off the so-called New York Bight and could lead to enough energy production to power up to 2 million homes. The announcement comes as President Joe Biden’s administration aims to reach 30 gigawatts of offshore wind production by 2030.