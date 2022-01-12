Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, US

By MARIA CHENG and CARLA K. JOHNSON

Associated Press

Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa. Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, says omicron is “going to come down as fast as it went up.”