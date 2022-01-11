Kenya has widespread power cut after tower collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s only electricity distribution company says it is restoring power to parts of the country after a widespread blackout in East Africa’s economic hub after towers collapsed on a major transmission line. Kenya Power in a statement on Tuesday said the collapse occurred on the Kiambere-Embakasi power line. The statement did not say what caused the collapse or when power would be restored across the country of some 55 million people. Already power has returned to parts of the capital, Nairobi.