Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

By KONSTANTIN MANENKOV and JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat has predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after holding a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva. The dinner Sunday was part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week with bilateral ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials met for over two hours with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team. Sherman is the head of the U.S. delegation in Geneva. It was a prelude to broader bilateral talks on Monday.