A glance at who’s getting paid sick days

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron is shining a spotlight on the disparities between who gets paid sick days and who doesn’t. Nearly 80% of all private sector workers get at least one paid sick day, according to a national compensation survey of employee benefits conducted in March by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But many workers are vulnerable, particularly those in the low income bracket. The Associated Press takes a look at the disparities by income, wage, size of company and other factors.