Unionized Starbucks workers walk out, citing health concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month have walked off the job. The employees in Buffalo say they don’t have the staff or resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases. Six employees formed a picket line Wednesday outside the store and led Starbucks to close it for the day. The employees say they are being pressured to work despite health concerns. Starbucks says all of the Buffalo-area stores have been operating as “grab-and-go” locations since Monday. Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges says the company has met and exceeded CDC guidelines.