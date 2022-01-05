Skip to Content
Published 6:27 am

UK authorities ease COVID testing requirements amid surge

By DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER
LONDON (AP) — Health authorities across the United Kingdom have eased COVID-19 testing requirements. The move is designed to help tackle staff shortages that are hitting public services amid an omicron-fueled surge in infections. The change announced Wednesday came a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country has “a chance to ride out” the omicron variant-driven surge in infections without imposing tough lockdown measures. The U.K. Health Security Agency says that from Jan. 11, people in England who test positive using a rapid lateral flow test will no longer need to confirm the result with a PCR test if they have no symptoms. Authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are making the same change.

