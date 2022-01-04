Tech founder called on to step down after antisemitic email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics is facing calls to step down after he sent an email screed to a several fellow executives outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory. Fox13 reports Entrata founder and board chair David Bateman claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by unspecified Jews to exterminate people. The email’s recipients included the owner of NBA’s Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla. A fellow tech executive has called on Bateman to step down, and a Utah rabbi warned the antisemitism in his email could lead to real-world violence.