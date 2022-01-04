Millennial Money: Save for what makes you feel good in 2022

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet

This year, dedicate a financial account to goods, services and activities that bring you joy. Perhaps this fund would cover monthly massages or weekly smoothies, or it could be used to save up for a vacation. Ideally, earmarking money specifically for these kinds of expenses empowers you to spend on yourself, guilt-free. It could also help you avoid overspending on these feel-good expenses, because you know exactly how much you can afford. To determine that amount, pull from the “wants” category of your budget. Then set aside money in a checking or savings account, depending on how frequently you plan to withdraw from it.