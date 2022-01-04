California bill would make it easier to sue gun-makers

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some Democratic California lawmakers want to make it easier for people to sue gun-makers and dealers for liability in shootings that cause injuries or deaths. Federal law prevents most such lawsuits. An exception is when gun-makers break state or local laws regarding the sale or marketing of guns. The bill in the California Legislature, announced Tuesday, seeks to declare those violations a public nuisance, thus allowing some liability lawsuits. The bill is modeled after a law New York passed last year. Gun advocates have sued to block New York’s law. They say it and California’s bill are illegal attempts to bankrupt firearms businesses.