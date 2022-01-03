Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

A winter storm moving into the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to continue frustrating air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year. More than 1,900 U.S. flights and more than 3,300 worldwide were grounded as of early Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware. That follows Sunday’s cancellations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,400 worldwide. And on Saturday there were more than 2,700 U.S. flights cancelled and more than 4,700 worldwide. The storm is forecast to bring as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through Monday afternoon.