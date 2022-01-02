Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — After taking an extended holiday break, the jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will get back to their deliberations Monday. The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes’ fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. When they were still unable to reach a verdict by the middle of last week, the jurors were given Thursday off before an already scheduled court holiday on Friday. They have spent roughly 40 hours spread across six days in deliberation so far.