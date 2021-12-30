How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

A late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier. The benchmark S&P 500 gave up 0.3%. The Dow and the Nasdaq each fell 0.2%. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. Cruise lines fell after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.