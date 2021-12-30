Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs they set a day earlier. Hong Kong jumped in New Year’s Eve trading and Shanghai also rose, while Sydney declined. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. Crude oil prices fell back. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 1.51%. On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 gave up 0.3% and the Dow and the Nasdaq each fell 0.2%.