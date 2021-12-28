Millennial Money: Would you relocate for $10K? Should you?

By KELSEY SHEEHY of NerdWallet

Some cities and states are targeting remote workers as a way to boost the local tax base and combat decades of brain drain. To get out-of-staters to relocate and live and work from a new city, these locales are shelling out $10,000 or more — or other benefits. For instance, saddled with student loan debt? Move to Maine, and the state will help pay off your student loans. These incentives are appealing, especially for newly minted remote workers who want to capitalize on their newfound flexibility. But a snap decision could lead to reduced wages and higher expenses, even with a lower cost of living. Before you pack your bags, read the fine print, talk to your employer and assess your own deal breakers.