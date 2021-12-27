Global shares follow Wall St higher, shrug off omicron fears

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have advanced following a rally on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant. Shares were higher in early trading in France and Germany and little changed in Britain. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and China. Markets were closed in Australia for a national holiday. Much is still uncertain about omicron, which is spreading quickly and prompting a return to pandemic restrictions in some places. With the omicron coronavirus variant spreading quickly, most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021, and are like to hold their ground until next week.