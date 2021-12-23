Officials question San Francisco’s emergency over opioids

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is meeting to consider an emergency order the mayor wants to tackle an opioid epidemic in its troubled Tenderloin district. The emergency order is part of Mayor London Breed’s plan to crack down on drug use and drug dealing in the neighborhood. Her critics are urging a no vote Thursday, saying Breed’s broader plan is to flood the area with police and force drug users into jail if they won’t accept services. The emergency proclamation would free the emergency management department to bypass red tape and set up a services center.