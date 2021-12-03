Time is no ally as Dems strain to finish Biden’s $2T bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are hoping that Congress is nearing the finish line in its seven-month trek on President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social and environment package. They know that time is not their friend. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he wants Democrats to finally end their disagreements and push the measure through his chamber before Christmas. He and other Democrats are worried that the longer they take, the more the bill could fall prey to political and economic factors that could jeopardize it. They don’t want the work to spill into next year, when elections will make it harder to get votes from incumbents worried about backing controversial bills.