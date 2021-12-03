Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:26 am

Chinese developer warns it may may run out of money

KEYT

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt has warned it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations.” Regulators rushed to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a possible impact. Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say global markets are unlikely to be affected but that banks and bondholders might suffer losses because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. The central bank and bank and securities regulators said China’s financial system is strong and Beijing will keep lending markets functioning.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content