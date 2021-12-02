Putin urges compliance with safety rules after mine blast

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety in the wake of last week’s coal mine explosion that killed 51. A methane explosion rocked the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia last week, killing 46 miners and five rescuers in Russia’s deadliest accident of the sort since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered. A probe has revealed multiple violations of safety norms at the mine, one of Russia’s largest, that included tinkering with methane level indicators in an apparent attempt to keep production going despite the danger of explosion. Putin warned Thursday that those who ignore safety in the run for profits will face punishment.