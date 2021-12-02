Jobs report preview: Did solid hiring draw in more workers?

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is surging. Supply chains are snarled. And yet economists predict that America’s employers delivered another month of solid job growth in November on the strength of steady consumer spending. Beneath the headline figures on hiring and unemployment, though, lurks a potentially even more consequential question: Are more people who lost jobs to the pandemic recession finally coming off the sidelines to look for work again? Many more job-seekers are needed to help companies fill their open jobs and to sustain the economy’s growth.