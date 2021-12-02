EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

By DAVID A. LIEB and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

Millions of health care workers across the U.S. were supposed to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by this coming Monday under a mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration. But that has been placed on hold by federal judges. Other judges also have suspended a Biden requirement for employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccines or else make their employees wear masks and get tested weekly for the coronavirus. The judges have sided with lawsuits brought by Republican-led states that contend the mandates exceed the authority granted by Congress and infringe on states’ rights to regulate public health matters.